U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.