U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,162,379 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.24% of IAMGOLD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 252,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $761.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

