U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.18% of Centerra Gold worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 686,934 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

