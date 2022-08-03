U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $333,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,476. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

