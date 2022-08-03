Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 1,244,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,804,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

