Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08), Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,804,108. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

