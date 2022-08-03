UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About UBS Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.