UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,095. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UBS Group

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

