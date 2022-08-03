UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,095. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
