UBS Group Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $52.00

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

UDR Trading Down 0.4 %

UDR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 2,145,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,980. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

