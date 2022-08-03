UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.
UDR Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 46,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,638. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.
UDR Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of UDR
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More
