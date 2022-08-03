UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 46,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,638. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.