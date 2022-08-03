UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 46,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,638. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.