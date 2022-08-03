Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,745 shares.The stock last traded at $17.56 and had previously closed at $17.61.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

