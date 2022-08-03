Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.21.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.