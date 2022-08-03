Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.93 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00036700 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $42.93 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00102283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00249302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00037784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009060 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.