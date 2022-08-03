United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

UPS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.24. 37,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,764. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

