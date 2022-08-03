United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,764. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

