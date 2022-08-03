Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 23rd

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 117,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

