Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 57,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

UTL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unitil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

