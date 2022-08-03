Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
