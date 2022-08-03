USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Announces Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -583.33%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.