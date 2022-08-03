Utrust Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Utrust has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and $4.37 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

