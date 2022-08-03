Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,470 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

