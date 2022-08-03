Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,938,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in Allegion by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,513,000 after buying an additional 364,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 542,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after buying an additional 293,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

