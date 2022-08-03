Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 97,163 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 93,832 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 91,811 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EMQQ opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

