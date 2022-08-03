Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $574.96 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

