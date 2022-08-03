Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

