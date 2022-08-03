Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 11,469 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 233,867 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,998.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 225,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,824,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period.
Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.
