Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

