Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 161,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,827,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

