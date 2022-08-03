Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 167,111 shares.The stock last traded at $167.35 and had previously closed at $168.45.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.