Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 167,111 shares.The stock last traded at $167.35 and had previously closed at $168.45.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.70.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,843,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,503,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

