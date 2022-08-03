Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 383.6% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,126,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,085,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO opened at $375.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.