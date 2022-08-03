Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

