Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.45 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25 to $0.45 EPS.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,838. The company has a market capitalization of $876.00 million, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Varex Imaging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.