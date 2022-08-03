Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.45 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25 to $0.45 EPS.
Shares of VREX traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,838. The company has a market capitalization of $876.00 million, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.
In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
