Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.0-125.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.35 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.