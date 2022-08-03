Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $29.85. Vericel shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 769 shares trading hands.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 134,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vericel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

