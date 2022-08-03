Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires 6,700 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $436,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $584.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.60 and a 200-day moving average of $557.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

