Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 3.91% of Catalent worth $776,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.49. 6,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

