Veritas Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. Infosys accounts for approximately 0.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Infosys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Up 2.0 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

NYSE INFY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

