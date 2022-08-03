Veritas Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 292,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $743,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $537.76. 24,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,283. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $504.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.