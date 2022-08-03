Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

VZ stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

