Verizon Communications (VZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

7/26/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $71.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $71.00 to $64.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/22/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/19/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $58.00.

7/8/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Verizon Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Verizon Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,256,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,311,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

