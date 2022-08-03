Verso (VSO) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Verso (VSO) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Verso has a total market cap of $452,075.28 and $41,601.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verso has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00616435 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

