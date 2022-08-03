Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.89. 18,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,563,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 15.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,184 shares of company stock worth $6,972,793.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

