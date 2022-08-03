Vidya (VIDYA) Achieves Market Cap of $4.53 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Vidya has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032220 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,087,468 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

