VIG Price Down 7.9% This Week (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. VIG has a total market cap of $786,925.36 and $23.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,878,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

