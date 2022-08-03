VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

VINchain (VIN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $133,616.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032204 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

