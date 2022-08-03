Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 140.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.0%.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.