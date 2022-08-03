VIQ Solutions (VQS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 100.86% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VIQ Solutions Stock Performance
VQS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.82.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
