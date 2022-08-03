Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 10,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $247.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $392.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.