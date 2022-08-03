Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

About Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

